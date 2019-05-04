HFX Wanderers defeat Forge FC 2-1 to earn first ever CPL victory

The HFX Wanderers have earned their first ever professional soccer victory, defeating Forge FC 2-1 on home turf.

Attacker Akeem Garcia made history by scoring the Wanderers’ first goal. Garcia tapped in a rebound that was the result of a free kick from midfielder Kodia Lida.

GOAL: Akeem Garcia scores the @HfxWanderersFC first ever goal! 1-0 Wanderers over @ForgeFCHamilton 30 minutes in pic.twitter.com/OmGMeno8n9 — Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) May 4, 2019

The Wanderers went into halftime with the lead, but Forge FC knotted the match at one after Kwame Awuah netted his club’s first goal of the year.

But at the 81st minute, striker Luis Perea beat a defender in the box and buried home the eventual game winner, much to the delight of the passionate home crowd.

And this is how the kitchen celebrates a goal #HFXWanderersFC #halifax pic.twitter.com/Od3ct8xRSv — Alexander Quon (@AlexanderQuon) May 4, 2019

This was the Wanderers’ second Canadian Premier League match. The team fell to Pacific FC 1-0 last weekend in Victoria.

Fans came out in droves for the club’s first home match, donning their blue and white and waving their Wanderers flags. The game was a sell out.

The Wanderers’ next game will be on the road against Valour FC in Winnipeg. Their next home game is scheduled for Wednesday, May 29 against York9 FC.