Halifax’s new professional soccer team announces signing of first local player
The HFX Wanderers have bolstered their roster with some Maritime blood.
The yet-to-be-formed soccer club announced Wednesday they’ve signed 17-year-old Scott Firth, a Halifax midfielder dubbed “one of the hottest prospects in Nova Scotia.”
In a press release Wednesday, the Wanderers said Firth has been attracting attention from professional clubs since his early teens.
Firth calls the opportunity to play professionally in his home province nothing short of exciting.
“As soon as I heard about the league, I knew it was a chance,” Firth said. “It’s a new pathway to the top that helps a lot of people to achieve their full potential and get noticed.
“It’s a great feeling, especially being local.”
