‘It feels truly amazing’: HFX Wanderers announce first official player signing

Halifax’s newest professional soccer team made their first player signing on Thursday, inking an experienced fullback heading into their inaugural season.

The HFX Wanderers announced that 23-year-old Zachary Sukunda will join the team, after stints playing in Sweden and Australia.

Sukunda made his professional soccer debut with FC Montreal in 2015 after being a part of the Montreal Impact academy. He’s the first signing of a core group of young Canadian players the club hopes will develop in the new Canadian Premier League [CPL].

“It feels truly amazing,” Sukunda said in a statement.

“I was talking to my parents and we were saying in 30 or 40 years when people look up the first signing of the Wanderers, it will be me.”

The Wanderers selected two other defenders and a keeper at the CPL U SPORTS draft earlier this month. Third-year Cape Breton University [CBU] defender Peter Schaale was drafted fifth overall by the Wanderers, with 28-year-old defender André Bona and Halifax goalkeeper Christian Oxner also being selected.

Schaale, Bona and Oxner still need to fight for a spot on the 23-player team and will head to the team’s preseason camp in early 2019.

The HFX Wanderers were announced as Halifax’s newest professional sports team back in May. The CPL is scheduled to begin in spring 2019.

