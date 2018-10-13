HFX Wanderers release preliminary ticket pricing for members

It’s starting to become clear how much it will cost to take in a professional game of footy in Halifax.

In an email to members on Friday, HFX Wanderers FC laid out how much it will cost to purchase season tickets for the club’s inaugural season.

The most expensive tickets are in the Aqua Ocean section, right in the middle of the pitch. Those tickets will cost members $399 plus tax for 15 matches.

Ticket prices go as low as $199 plus tax for tickets in the “Kitchen Section,” where the majority of seats will be for general admission.

Members will also receive a Macron game jersey, a 15 per cent discount at the team store and the ability to reserve up to eight seats for the home matches.

The club says it will start contacting members to book an appointment for seat selection in the coming weeks.

The new soccer team was announced in front of hundreds of fans at the Nova Centre in May. The new pop-up stadium at Wanderers Grounds should hold nearly 7,000 fans.

The team announced earlier this week that they’ve partnered with Alexander Keith’s to brew their own “Wanderers Brew,” which will be available at a number of pubs and restaurants in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The Canadian Premier League is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2019.