Police investigate suspicious death in northeast Calgary

Calgary police are investigating a suspicious death that happened Friday night in the northeast community of Rundle.

Police responded to a report of an assault at a home in the 4900 block of Rundlewood Road N.E. at around 10:30 p.m., according to a media release.

When they got to the home, a man in his 40s was found in medical distress and was declared dead shortly after by EMS at the scene.

A woman in her 50s is now in police custody, according to the release.

Officers took her from the home and said they believe this is a domestic matter and are not looking for any other suspects at this time. The homicide unit is investigating.

An autopsy on the man is scheduled for Monday. His identity has not been released.