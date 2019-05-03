Man stabbed in apparent break-and-enter in Saddle Ridge: Calgary police

One man was rushed to hospital on Friday morning after being stabbed in the community of Saddle Ridge.

Calgary police said it happened just after 6 a.m. during what they are treating as a break-and-enter.

Police said a number of people entered a home on Saddlecrest Crescent N.E., and the victim was stabbed. It’s not known whether or not the victim knew the suspects or what the motive for the attack was.

EMS said the victim was transported to hospital in serious but stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of Friday morning, police hadn’t been able to speak with the victim, so they were unsure how many suspects were involved or how many people were in the home at the time of the attack.

No suspect descriptions have been released.