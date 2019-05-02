CFL star Lewis Ward returns to Kingston for high school Hall of Fame ceremony

Ottawa Redblacks placekicker Lewis Ward is the first inductee in the Bayridge Secondary School Sports Hall of Fame.

The Kingston native, who graduated in 2011, played numerous sports with the Blazers, including football, soccer, basketball and rugby.

He excelled in football while kicking for his high school team and for the Limestone District Grenadiers of the Ontario Junior Football League.

He was a walk-on at the University of Ottawa and, after a five-year career, became the Gee-Gees’ all-time scoring leader with 412 points.

Ward signed with the Canadian Football League’s Redblacks as an undrafted free agent in January 2018 and, with a solid pre-season, won the starting placekicking job.

READ MORE: Ottawa Redblacks kicker Lewis Ward having dream CFL rookie campaign

He proceeded to break the CFL record for consecutive field goals with 39, passing the mark set by Rene Paredes of the Calgary Stampeders. Ward also broke the professional football record of 44 established by Adam Vinatieri of the NFL’s New England Patriots.

“Records are nice, but it’s all about winning football games,” said Ward at his Bayridge Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

“This is such a special moment,” he continued.

“Getting recognized like this is a wonderful feeling. It’s great to see so many of my teachers and coaches again. They were very supportive of me and allowed me to enjoy my days at Bayridge.”

Sean Allen, athletics director at Bayridge, says Ward was a very coachable athlete.

“He was such a humble athlete,” said Allen, who coached Blazers rugby.

“He never questioned what we had to say. He persevered through so much adversity and succeeded at every level of football. He’s so humble in his accomplishments.”

Ward says awards and records are not something he strives for — his job is to win football games.

“I’m grateful for the records, but it’s a team game,” said Ward, now 26 years old.

“The records don’t motivate me. It’s helping my team win football games. When I do that, I get to keep my job.”

READ MORE: Calgary Stampeders defeat Ottawa Redblacks 27-16 to win 106th Grey Cup

Ward was named the CFL’s Rookie of the Year in 2018, becoming the first-ever kicker to win the award. He was also named the league’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player.