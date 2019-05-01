Female pedestrian, 75, dead after hit-and-run in Mississauga: police
Peel Regional Police say a 75-year-old woman has died after a hit-and-run in Mississauga Thursday afternoon.
Police said emergency crews were called to the Sorrento Drive and Elia Avenue area, near Hurontario Street and Highway 403, at 5:10 p.m. with reports a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.
A spokesperson for Peel Paramedics told Global News the woman, who is believed to be 70 years old, was taken to a local hospital without vital signs.
Officers said the woman was pronounced dead in hospital. She was later identified as Mississauga resident Rafaela Piedrasanta.
As of Wednesday evening, police didn’t release a description of the vehicle involved in the incident.
Officers closed roads in the area in order for investigators to gather evidence.
