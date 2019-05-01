Female pedestrian, 75, dead after hit-and-run in Mississauga: police

Peel Regional Police say a 75-year-old woman has died after a hit-and-run in Mississauga Thursday afternoon.

Police said emergency crews were called to the Sorrento Drive and Elia Avenue area, near Hurontario Street and Highway 403, at 5:10 p.m. with reports a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

A spokesperson for Peel Paramedics told Global News the woman, who is believed to be 70 years old, was taken to a local hospital without vital signs.

Pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the local hospital. No gender or age released pending next of kin notification. No description of the suspect vehicle is available. Intersection remains closed for the investigation. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) May 1, 2019

Officers said the woman was pronounced dead in hospital. She was later identified as Mississauga resident Rafaela Piedrasanta.

As of Wednesday evening, police didn’t release a description of the vehicle involved in the incident.

Officers closed roads in the area in order for investigators to gather evidence.