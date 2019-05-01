Traffic
May 1, 2019 7:43 pm
Updated: May 1, 2019 7:49 pm

Female pedestrian, 75, dead after hit-and-run in Mississauga: police

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Peel Regional Police say a 75-year-old woman has died after a hit-and-run in Mississauga Thursday afternoon.

Police said emergency crews were called to the Sorrento Drive and Elia Avenue area, near Hurontario Street and Highway 403, at 5:10 p.m. with reports a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

A spokesperson for Peel Paramedics told Global News the woman, who is believed to be 70 years old, was taken to a local hospital without vital signs.

Officers said the woman was pronounced dead in hospital. She was later identified as Mississauga resident Rafaela Piedrasanta.

As of Wednesday evening, police didn’t release a description of the vehicle involved in the incident.

Officers closed roads in the area in order for investigators to gather evidence.

