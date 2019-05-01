Set of firearms stolen from Brighton residence: Northumberland OPP

Northumberland OPP are investigating the theft of five firearms from a residence in Brighton on Monday.

Police say the break and enter occurred at a residence on Bullis Road sometime between 7:15 a.m. and 3 p.m. while the homeowners were at work.

Upon returning home, one of the homeowners discovered that a gun cabinet containing five firearms was missing. Also missing were a jewelry box that contained a gold heart-shaped locket on a gold chain and “old” money including five $1 bills that were laminated and in a sequence.

The stolen firearms are described as:

.22 long calibre Cooey bolt-action rifle with a copper butt plate

1918 Lee Enfield brand mark 3 model .303 calibre bolt-action rifle with no magazine

Baikal brand single-shot, break-action 12-gauge shotgun

12-gauge Weatherby pump-action shotgun, model PA-08 with scope (serial #117164)

12-gauge Mossberg bolt-action shotgun with a detachable two-round magazine and a fixed full choke on the end

Unknown branded camo pellet gun

.22 long rifle ammunition (unknown amount)

Anyone with information is asked to contact their nearest OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call the Peterborough/Northumberland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online.