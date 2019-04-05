Firearms stolen from Trent Hills cottage following fire: Northumberland OPP

Northumberland OPP is investigating the theft of 14 firearms following a cottage fire in Trent Hills late last month.

On March 28 around 6 p.m., police and the Trent Hills Fire Department responded to a fully engulfed structure fire on Birch Point Road near the Trent River, about 45 kilometres east of Peterborough.

The OPP says the following day, the owner of the cottage discovered that a gun vault had been breached. Firearms, along with cash, were reported stolen.

Police say the cause of the fire is not suspicious, however, a break-and-enter is believed to have occurred at the property sometime prior to the fire.

The stolen firearms are described as:

Bruno 522 LR bolt-action rifle (serial number 21077)

BSA .222 bolt-action rifle

BSA Martini International multi-barrel rifle (serial number U1193)

Iver Johnston Hercules, 20-gauge shotgun

Johnston 16-gauge shotgun

Marlin 1893 30/03 rifle (serial number 246783)

Mossberg 340B rifle

Stevens visible loader rifle (serial number R0415)

Remington 141-35 pump-action rifle

Walther 22-calibre target rifle (serial number 105125)

WW Greener, 10-gauge shotgun (serial number 24460)

Winchester M50, 12-gauge shotgun (serial number 136406)

Winchester 61, pump-action rifle (serial number 39383)

Winchester 101, 20-gauge shotgun

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northumberland OPP at 905-372-5421, Peterborough/Northumberland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.