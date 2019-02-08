3 Kingston, Ont., men charged with second-degree murder in shooting of Trent River man

Three men from Kingston, Ont., are facing second-degree murder charges in the fatal shooting of a man in Trent River, Ont., last summer.

In the early morning hours of Aug. 18, 2018, police say Scott McDonald, 43, was shot in the driveway of his rental cabin residence on Church Street in the hamlet of Trent River in the Municipality of Trent Hills, located about 40 kilometres east of Peterborough.

The father of two was taken to nearby Campbellford Memorial Hospital where he died of his injuries, police said.

The extensive investigation led the OPP to arrest three men between Tuesday and Friday of this week.

Christopher Hulsman, 37, Andrew Misztal, 26, and Steffan Hache, 22, all of Kingston, Ont., are each charged with second-degree murder and robbery with a firearm.

Hulsman is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Feb. 20; Misztal on Feb. 27, and Hache at a date yet to be determined.

Northumberland OPP continue to appeal for any information on the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Northumberland County OPP Crime Unit at 905-372-5421 or 1-888-310-1122 or

submit a tip anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

