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Crime

10K chickens dead after ventilation shut off in suspected break-in: N.S. RCMP

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted July 28, 2026 1:48 pm
1 min read
FILE - RCMP say about 10,000 chickens died after the barn was broken into and the building's ventilation fans were 'physically' turned off at the switch. View image in full screen
FILE - RCMP say about 10,000 chickens died after the barn was broken into and the building's ventilation fans were 'physically' turned off at the switch. ajw
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Thousands of chickens are dead after an apparent break-in at a Nova Scotia poultry barn, say RCMP.

Lunenburg District RCMP were called to a facility on Naugler Road in Pine Grove, N.S., on the morning of July 25.

RCMP say about 10,000 chickens died after the barn was broken into and the building’s ventilation fans were “physically” turned off at the switch.

“The equipment that was used is able to tell us that it appears that the ventilation system was turned off at approximately 9.45 p.m. on July 24th,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mandy Edwards.

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“We are looking for any information. That could be video surveillance of properties in the area, dashcam footage, any information that can assist this investigation to help us determine who’s responsible.”

Edwards says nothing appears to have been stolen from the building.

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She adds, however, that the loss of so many chickens is a big financial blow for the farmer.

“It’s a huge financial issue with having 10,000-plus chickens that have died. So the removal of that, the business aspect of it. It’s meat-producing farms, so that’s a big revenue and loss to this business,” she said.

In November 2023, a similar incident occurred at a poultry wholesaler’s facility in Steam Mill, N.S., where thousands of chickens died and the total loss was estimated to be around $160,000.

Edwards says the investigation into the 2023 incident has not resulted in any arrests or charges.

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