Canada

Thousands of chickens found dead after break-in at N.S. poultry wholesaler

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted December 5, 2023 8:22 am
Thousands of chickens were killed in a break-in at a Nova Scotia poultry wholesalers facility last month, police say.

In a release Tuesday, the RCMP said officers responded to a report of a break-and-enter and mischief on Lakewood Road in Steam Mill, N.S., around 12 p.m. Nov. 22.

“As a result, thousands of chickens were found deceased,” the release said, adding that the total loss is estimated to be around $160,000.

Over the phone, RCMP spokesperson Cst. Dominic Laflamme could not give any more information, including how the chickens died.

“The investigation is ongoing, so they don’t want to go too much into details just to not compromise the investigation,” he said.

The break-in is believed to have happened between Nov. 21 at 8:30 p.m. and Nov. 22 at 11 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kings District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Amy VanderHeide, chair of Chicken Farmers of Nova Scotia, also couldn’t provide more details but said it was a “terrible situation.”

“It’s not about the economic loss. The farmer involved will take a hit for sure, but it’s really about the safety and welfare of those animals that were harmed in the process,” she said.

“Hopefully if someone knows something they will come forward. We’d hate to see this situation happen again.”

