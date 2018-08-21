Trent River residents shocked by fatal shooting

The small of community of Trent River remains shaken following a homicide early Saturday morning.

Northumberland OPP remain tight-lipped about the shooting that claimed the life of Trent Hills resident Scott McDondald, 43. He was shot to death inside a rented cabin on Church Street in the hamlet about 40 kilometres east of Peterborough.

Donna Donoghue lives next door and says Trent River is usually a sleepy little community.

“I woke up on a couch at 4:30 in the morning with lights everywhere flashing,” she said.

It’s believed McDonald stumbled outside and collapsed in the front yard with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

“I thought maybe somebody had a heart attack but then we heard later on that whoever lived over there or was visiting over there had been shot,” said Donoghue.

The father of two was taken to nearby Campbellford Memorial Hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police say a witness saw two people running north out of the hamlet around 4:15 a.m. On Monday, OPP were seen searching bushes along the road for evidence.

OPP say there is no threat to public safety but that hasn’t calmed the nerves of many in the community of 400.

“Pretty nerve-wracking,” said Rob Donoghue. “I hope they catch whoever did it. It’d be good to get them off the streets. I guess this can happen anywhere.”

Several residents told CHEX News they were worried for their kids’ safety.

Police have not said anything about a possible motive in the shooting.