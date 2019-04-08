Crime
April 8, 2019 5:18 pm

Trent Hills man facing multiple charges after allegedly discharging firearms

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Northumberland OPP have charged a Trent Hills man following reports of gunshots fired in Seymour Township.

A Northumberland County man faces multiple firearms charges following reports of gunshots in the Municipality of Trent Hills on Sunday afternoon.

Just after 2:30 p.m., Northumberland OPP officers arrived at a residence in Seymour Township about 55 kilometres southeast of Peterborough after receiving a report of a man allegedly discharging a firearm in an unsafe area.

Officers located the suspect, who was allegedly in possession of a loaded firearm. Police say he did not have a valid firearms licence.

Stephen Turcott, 69, of Trent Hills, was arrested and charged with the following offences:

  • Two counts of discharging a firearm with intent
  • Two counts of careless use of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Firearms regulation — storage of a firearm or restricted weapon
  • Committing a common nuisance — endangering life

He was held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing in Cobourg on Monday.

