Trent Hills man facing multiple charges after allegedly discharging firearms
A Northumberland County man faces multiple firearms charges following reports of gunshots in the Municipality of Trent Hills on Sunday afternoon.
Just after 2:30 p.m., Northumberland OPP officers arrived at a residence in Seymour Township about 55 kilometres southeast of Peterborough after receiving a report of a man allegedly discharging a firearm in an unsafe area.
Officers located the suspect, who was allegedly in possession of a loaded firearm. Police say he did not have a valid firearms licence.
Stephen Turcott, 69, of Trent Hills, was arrested and charged with the following offences:
- Two counts of discharging a firearm with intent
- Two counts of careless use of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Firearms regulation — storage of a firearm or restricted weapon
- Committing a common nuisance — endangering life
He was held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing in Cobourg on Monday.
