Pre-trial date set for Lethbridge man accused of sexual assault

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In December 2025, police in Lethbridge, Alta., say they responded to a report of a 14-year-old girl being held in an apartment in the city’s south.

Upon arrival, officers found the girl in medical distress and she was transported to hospital.

Police later searched the home, finding two more girls, aged 15 and 16, being held in the residence.

Officers say all three alleged victims were forcibly confined, while the youngest was drugged and repeatedly sexually assaulted by multiple men over a three-day period.

Police say the older two victims were confined for several hours, during which time the accused exposed himself.

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Skye Atoa, who was 50 years old at the time of the incident, was charged with trafficking a person under 18, sexual assault of a child under 16, three counts of unlawful confinement and other related offences.

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However, that wasn’t everything.

Police also charged Atoa in connection with the sexual assault of a 24-year-old woman in October of 2025.

Following his arrest in January, Atoa was granted bail, but it didn’t last long.

Officers say they observed him failing to enter a residence, which was part of his release conditions.

Instead, police say they watched him enter a store, where he was seen in a perfume aisle near a young female.

Police arrested him about 30 minutes after his bail release and he has been in custody ever since.

On Tuesday, Atoa’s lawyer appeared in a Lethbridge courtroom and, along with the Crown, set a date for a pre-trial conference.

The selected date is in mid-August, and will see several details surrounding the case ironed out ahead of any trail.

The next court appearance for Atoa was also scheduled, coming a few days after his pre-trial conference.

All charges are expected to be dealt with at the same trial.