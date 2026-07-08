Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Pre-trial date set for Lethbridge man accused of sexual assault

By Justin Sibbet Global News
Posted July 8, 2026 7:27 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Pre-trial date set for Lethbridge man accused of sexual assault'
Pre-trial date set for Lethbridge man accused of sexual assault
A Lethbridge, Alta. man faces charges of forcible confinement, sexual assault of a child, and other related offences dating back to a December incident in which three teenage girls were discovered in a south Lethbridge apartment. On Tuesday, Justin Sibbet reports, a pre-trial conference was set for August to figure out details ahead of a later trial.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

In December 2025, police in Lethbridge, Alta., say they responded to a report of a 14-year-old girl being held in an apartment in the city’s south.

Upon arrival, officers found the girl in medical distress and she was transported to hospital.

Police later searched the home, finding two more girls, aged 15 and 16, being held in the residence.

Officers say all three alleged victims were forcibly confined, while the youngest was drugged and repeatedly sexually assaulted by multiple men over a three-day period.

Police say the older two victims were confined for several hours, during which time the accused exposed himself.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Skye Atoa, who was 50 years old at the time of the incident, was charged with trafficking a person under 18, sexual assault of a child under 16, three counts of unlawful confinement and other related offences.

Story continues below advertisement

However, that wasn’t everything.

Police also charged Atoa in connection with the sexual assault of a 24-year-old woman in October of 2025.

Following his arrest in January, Atoa was granted bail, but it didn’t last long.

Officers say they observed him failing to enter a residence, which was part of his release conditions.

Instead, police say they watched him enter a store, where he was seen in a perfume aisle near a young female.

Police arrested him about 30 minutes after his bail release and he has been in custody ever since.

On Tuesday, Atoa’s lawyer appeared in a Lethbridge courtroom and, along with the Crown, set a date for a pre-trial conference.

The selected date is in mid-August, and will see several details surrounding the case ironed out ahead of any trail.

The next court appearance for Atoa was also scheduled, coming a few days after his pre-trial conference.

All charges are expected to be dealt with at the same trial.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices