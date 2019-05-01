Regina woman charged after allegedly pulling hatchet on another person

The Regina Police Service say they have charged a Regina woman with assault following an incident involving a weapon on Monday.
The incident took place in the 3800 block of Albert Street shortly before 8:30 p.m., police said.
Cathy Blacksioux, 34, allegedly pulled a hatchet on another person, according to police.
Police say the victim was unharmed.
Blacksioux is charged with assault with a weapon and possessing a weapon with dangerous purpose.
She appeared in provincial court on Tuesday.
