Crime
May 1, 2019 12:34 pm

Regina woman charged after allegedly pulling hatchet on another person

By Online Producer  Global News

A 34-year-old Regina woman was charged by Regina police on Monday after allegedly pulling a hatchet on another person.

Taryn Snell / Global News
The Regina Police Service say they have charged a Regina woman with assault following an incident involving a weapon on Monday.

The incident took place in the 3800 block of Albert Street shortly before 8:30 p.m., police said.

Cathy Blacksioux, 34, allegedly pulled a hatchet on another person, according to police.

Police say the victim was unharmed.

Blacksioux is charged with assault with a weapon and possessing a weapon with dangerous purpose.

She appeared in provincial court on Tuesday.

