Regina woman charged after allegedly pulling hatchet on another person

The Regina Police Service say they have charged a Regina woman with assault following an incident involving a weapon on Monday.

The incident took place in the 3800 block of Albert Street shortly before 8:30 p.m., police said.

Cathy Blacksioux, 34, allegedly pulled a hatchet on another person, according to police.

Police say the victim was unharmed.

Blacksioux is charged with assault with a weapon and possessing a weapon with dangerous purpose.

She appeared in provincial court on Tuesday.