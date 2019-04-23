Regina cab driver allegedly bitten during attempted robbery

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is looking for two adult suspects after receiving a report of an attempted taxi robbery.

Police received the call at 5:05 a.m. on April 20 from the 2600 block of 7th Avenue.

The cab driver picked up a female passenger at the 1100 block of Garnet Street, who asked to be dropped off in a back alley a block away, according to police.

When the cab arrived, a man approached the vehicle and reportedly began to damage it with an unknown object, police said. At this point, the passenger reportedly tried to take the driver’s money and belongings.

Police said the driver fought the woman while driving away and made it to Albert Street and 5th Avenue. The driver was reportedly bitten by the passenger at this point here and she pulled a knife on him, police said.

The driver was able to get hold of the knife, and the woman fled on foot.

The taxi driver was taken to hospital to have his injuries assessed. No items were taken, and police said they were unable to find the suspects.

Both are described as Indigenous and in their mid-thirties. The woman is described as five-foot-ten, heavy build, brown hair, wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and white leggings.

The man is described as five-foot-nine and with a slim build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact either the RPS at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.