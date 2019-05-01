‘Just kill me’: Week 3 of Oak Bay double-murder trial hears disturbing new testimony

WARNING: This story contains details that some readers may find disturbing

The trial of a Vancouver Island father accused of murdering his two young daughters continued Tuesday, with the jury hearing disturbing new details form a third witness.

Andrew Berry has pleaded not guilty to two charges of second-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of his daughters, six-year-old Chloe and four-year-old Aubrey Berry, whose bodies were found Christmas Day 2017.

On Tuesday, Oak Bay firefighter Brad Trenholm took the stand, describing the call as one of the most traumatic on-the job experiences he’s ever dealt with.

Trenholm told the court the dispatcher had told first responders they were heading to a call involving traumatic lacerations, a male with self-inflicted wounds and two deceased children.

The firefighter testified that when he arrived on scene, Oak Bay police Sgt. Michael Martin directed him to the bathroom where Trenholm found Berry injured and naked in the tub.

Berry was still breathing and surrounded by several dolls floating in the water and blood on the floor, Trenholm said.

Trenholm testified he tried several times to talk to Berry, but initially got no response.

“I thought I heard him say ‘kill me, kill me, just kill me,'” he told the court.

Trenholm said he heard Berry make the comment a number of times, but did not draw any conclusions form it.

That drew a question from Berry’s defence counsel Kevin McCullough, asking why the firefighter gave a statement to police saying the man in the tub, Berry, “hurt two people.”

McCullough pressed Trenholm on how he knew Berry had hurt anyone, suggesting the information could have come from police. Defence also questioned the firefighter by asking how his dispatcher would have known Berry’s wounds were self-inflicted.

Trenholm admitted he had no idea who had stabbed the girls or injured Berry.

Now in its third week, the trial has already heard testimony from two Oak Bay police officers who responded to the crime scene.

Crown has sought to establish that Berry was depressed and encountering financial problems that could have affected his access to his children.

Defence has argued that police made key mistakes in their investigation, suggesting that someone else killed the girls and injured Berry, and that responding officers left the crime scene unattended for about five minutes — time enough for the killer to flee the scene.

The trial is expected to last about three months.