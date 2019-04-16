Trial of Oak Bay father accused of murdering 2 daughters on Christmas 2017 begins

WARNING: This story contains details that some readers may find disturbing

The trial of a Vancouver Island man accused of killing his two young daughters began in Vancouver on Tuesday.

Andrew Berry has pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of six-year-old Chloe and four-year-old Aubrey Berry, whose bodies were found on Christmas Day 2017 in Oak Bay.

Crown told the jury the evidence will show that Berry killed his two daughters and then attempted to commit suicide.

Crown prosecutor Clare Jennings told the jury they would hear evidence that Aubrey had been stabbed 32 times.

“[Responding police officer] Const. Ulanowski could see a man lying naked in the bathtub… He (Mr. Berry) had what appeared to be stab wounds or lacerations in his upper left chest area and or his neck or throat,” Jennings told the court in her opening remarks.

“They (first responders) heard him say, ‘Kill me. Leave me alone.'”

The court also began hearing from trial’s first witness, Const. Peter Ulanowski, who choked up on the stand when he told the jury he saw what looked like a body on the bed.

The victims’ family and friends were in court Tuesday, but are not commenting at this time.

Crown told the jury Mr. Berry had animosity towards his parents and his ex, the mother of his children.

Crown went on to say Berry was in a negative financial position to pay rent and hydro bills, he couldn’t support his daughters and therefore he could lose access.

The trial is slated to continue Wednesday, when it will continue hearing from Const. Ulanowski.

Defence has not yet had the opportunity to cross-examine the first witness.

The trial is expected to last three months.