19-year-old charged with 2nd degree murder in New Westminster shooting

Homicide investigators say a man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting in New Westminster over the weekend.

Police were called to Hume Park around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, where they found 20-year-old Robel Kinfe Abera shot dead.

Investigators identified and arrested a suspect nearby shortly afterward, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

Sam Jafroudi, 19, has now been charged in Abera’s death.

IHIT says it believes to two men knew each other, and that the shooting wasn’t random. It added that the killing is not believed to be connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

