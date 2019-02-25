Fatal police-involved shooting in New Westminster
The Independent Investigations Office has been called in after a fatal, police-involved shooting in New Westminster.
New West police found a man, who was believed to be possession of a gun, behind the Walmart at 805 Boyd St., at about 9:40 p.m. Sunday.
Police say shots were fired and the man succumbed to his injuries.
The BC Coroners Service is also investigating the case.
No one else was injured.
