The Independent Investigations Office has been called in after a fatal, police-involved shooting in New Westminster.

New West police found a man, who was believed to be possession of a gun, behind the Walmart at 805 Boyd St., at about 9:40 p.m. Sunday.

Police say shots were fired and the man succumbed to his injuries.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating the case.

No one else was injured.

