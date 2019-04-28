Homicide in New West: Man dies of gunshot wounds

New Westminster Police say a person has died of gunshot wounds in the 600 block of East Columbia Street Saturday night.

Police responded to reports of shots fired near Hume Park around 7:30 p.m.

A suspect has been taken into custody without incident.

Police say the homicide does not appear to be random in nature.

Police say there is no risk to the public.

Neither the age nor sex of the victim has been provided by police.