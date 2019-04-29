Threats against Prince Edward County school lead to arrest of 14-year-old

A Prince Edward County school was placed under hold and secure on Monday following an alleged threat from what police called a concerning social media post.

OPP say Prince Edward Collegiate Institute took “precautionary measures” on Monday and temporarily went into a hold and secure as a result of a threatening social media post pertaining to the high school.

Police and school staff were monitoring the school while students arrived.

OPP say the morning went on without incident, and the hold and secure was removed shortly after.

Later in the day, police arrested a 14-year-old boy from Hallowell, Ont., and charged him with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

The teen is set to appear at a Picton court on May 13 to answer to the charge.

OPP did not respond to a request for further comment.

