UPDATE: Male suspect, 16, arrested in Picton threat against student

OPP say that a 16-year-old male was arrested on Friday after uttering threats against a student at the Prince Edward Collegiate Institute, Picton’s only high school.

Police say the suspect is not a student at the Picton high school, but was located in Picton using social media.

Police could not comment on the details of the threat, other than they mentioned a specific student at the Picton high school.

READ MORE: 3 arrested after threats force lockdown of multiple schools in New Brunswick

The Prince Edward Collegiate Institute and the Queen Elizabeth Public School in Picton were put in lockdown Friday morning after an “allegation of some concern” was made.

Kerry Donnell, communications officer for The Hastings Prince Edward District School Board, says the Picton schools “hold and secures” were lifted in the early afternoon.

The lockdowns, which went into place at 11:10 a.m., were soon changed to what OPP call “hold and secures,” where no one is allowed in or out of the buildings, but students are free to move about the schools.