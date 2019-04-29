6 arrested in Cambridge, suspected fentanyl seized: police

Six people were arrested and charged in Cambridge on Friday after officers seized what is believed to be fentanyl, Waterloo Regional Police say.

Around 7 p.m., police say they arrested four men and two women and seized around two grams of suspected fentanyl worth roughly $550 in the area of Dundas Street and Elgin Street North.

Five of the six people charged were from Cambridge, while the remaining person, a 62-year-old man, was from Burlington, according to police. The other men were 39, 44 and 56 years old, and the women were 35 and 39 years old.

All six were charged with possession of suspected fentanyl, police said.

According to the police, two of the people — a 44-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman — already had outstanding warrants. The 44-year-old man was also charged with escaping lawful custody and breach of recognizance while the 35-year-old woman was charged with obstructing police.