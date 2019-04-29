Search for suspects in Helen Schaller killing over: Waterloo police

The search for new suspects in the Helen Schaller killing has come to an end with the death of a man in a Hamilton hospital, Waterloo Regional Police say.

On Saturday, police say they found the suspect with gunshot wounds in woods near Franklin Boulevard in Cambridge. It was also announced the province’s police watchdog had been called in to investigate the matter.

This came shortly after Waterloo police dispatched their emergency response team to conduct a “high-risk takedown,” according to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

After he was discovered, he was transported to Cambridge Memorial Hospital before being airlifted to Hamilton General Hospital where he succumbed to his wounds on Sunday.

Police say the man was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but the SIU hasn’t determined how the man died.

It could be a while before we learn why he is the lone suspect.

“Once the investigation is complete, we will release more information,” Waterloo police spokesperson Cherri Greeno told Global News Monday morning.

The SIU did not release the man’s name.

Waterloo police did release a couple of other new details about the investigation on Monday morning.

They said Schaller was seen having an altercation with the suspect in the parking lot just before the shooting occurred which led to her being shot several times.

Police also said that the male suspect was seen fleeing the parking lot a short time later.