Crime
April 27, 2019 6:51 pm
Updated: April 27, 2019 6:52 pm

Suspect in Helen Schaller killing found by Waterloo police with gunshot wounds

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

Helen Schaller, 58, of Cambridge.

Waterloo Regional Police / handout
The province’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate Waterloo Regional Police after the alleged suspect in the Helen Schaller homicide was found in the woods with gunshot wounds on Saturday.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says that at around 11 a.m., Waterloo police were alerted that the 39-year-old man was at the UPI Energy gas bar on Franklin Boulevard.

Waterloo police then dispatched its emergency response team for a “high-risk takedown,” according to the SIU.

Police say the man then drove down the road to a wooded area near Franklin Boulevard and Savage Drive.

That was where officers were said to have found the man with gunshot wounds.

The suspect was transported to Cambridge Memorial Hospital before being airlifted to Hamilton General Hospital.

Schaller, 58, was gunned down in a parking lot in Preston on April 17, late in the afternoon.

Police have described the suspect in the case as being a man between the ages of 20 and 40 years old, with a slim build who was balding or had a shaved head.

They were also looking for a red Honda Fit in connection with the case.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

