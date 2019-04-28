Suspect in Helen Schaller killing dies in hospital after being found with gunshot wounds

Waterloo Regional Police say a suspect in the killing of Helen Schaller has died in hospital, one day after he was found by officers with gunshot wounds.

Police said they were conducting an investigation at around 11 a.m. Saturday in the area of Franklin Boulevard and Savage Drive in Cambridge in relation to a man who was wanted on a number of charges.

The 39-year-old man from Cambridge was also wanted in connection with Schaller’s killing.

Schaller, 58, was gunned down in a parking lot in Preston on April 17 just after 5 p.m.

Waterloo police dispatched their emergency response team to conduct a “high-risk takedown,” according to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Ontario’s police watchdog.

Police said the man then drove down the road to a wooded area and when officers reached him, he was found with gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital before being airlifted to Hamilton General Hospital.

On Sunday, police announced the man died from his injuries.

The SIU is currently investigating the incident.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.