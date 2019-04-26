Two arrested after cocaine seized at Kitchener home: Waterloo police

A 51-year-old Kitchener man and a 31-year-old woman were charged after Waterloo Regional Police executed a search warrant at a home in Kitchener on Thursday.

Police said they entered a residence on Irvin Street and seized around 80 grams of suspected cocaine.

They also said they found two replica handguns and a stolen bicycle.

The pair are facing multiple charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of stolen property.

