Two arrested after cocaine seized at Kitchener home: Waterloo police

A 51-year-old Kitchener man and a 31-year-old woman were charged after Waterloo Regional Police executed a search warrant at a home in Kitchener on Thursday.
Police said they entered a residence on Irvin Street and seized around 80 grams of suspected cocaine.
READ MORE : Man assaulted in Kitchener while trying to sell his cell phone : police
They also said they found two replica handguns and a stolen bicycle.
The pair are facing multiple charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of stolen property.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.