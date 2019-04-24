Man assaulted in Kitchener while trying to sell his cell phone: police

Waterloo Regional Police say a 25-year-old man trying to sell his cell phone was assaulted in an attempted robbery in Kitchener Tuesday afternoon.

The man had made an agreement to sell the phone with another man online.

They met near the intersection of Pioneer Drive and Bechtel Drive at around 5:30 p.m., police say.

Upon arrival, two men allegedly assaulted the man and tried to steal his phone, they say.

The man was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police want residents to be mindful of the risk associated with meeting strangers and suggest to always meet in well-lit public locations which have surveillance cameras.

They also warn people not to carry large amounts of cash to these types of sales.