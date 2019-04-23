1 arrested after Kitchener man stabbed in face
Waterloo Regional Police arrested a 44-year-old Kitchener man after he allegedly stabbed another man in the face on Tuesday night.
Police were called to a shelter on King Street East in Kitchener over a disturbance where they found the Kitchener man with stab wounds.
They say the victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police found the suspect at a nearby residence a short time later where he was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a dangerous weapon.
