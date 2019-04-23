Crime
April 23, 2019 10:15 am

1 arrested after Kitchener man stabbed in face

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

Police were called to a shelter on King Street East in Kitchener over a disturbance.

Kevin Nielsen / Global News File
A A

Waterloo Regional Police arrested a 44-year-old Kitchener man after he allegedly stabbed another man in the face on Tuesday night.

Police were called to a shelter on King Street East in Kitchener over a disturbance where they found the Kitchener man with stab wounds.

READ MORE: Cambridge man arrested twice in same day for drugged driving: police

They say the victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police found the suspect at a nearby residence a short time later where he was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a dangerous weapon.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Kitchener arrest
Kitchener Crime
Kitchener Stabbing
Waterloo crime
Waterloo police
Waterloo Regional Police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.