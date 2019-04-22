Cambridge man arrested twice in same day for drugged driving: police

A 41-year-old man from Cambridge was arrested twice in one day for driving while intoxicated, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They said that last Thursday the man was involved in a collision at Eagle Street North and Witmer Street in Cambridge.

After looking into the incident, police arrested the man for driving while impaired. They then discovered the man had been arrested earlier in the day on the same charges.

The man’s car has been impounded and he also had his licence suspended for 90 days.