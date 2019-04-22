Cambridge man arrested twice in same day for drugged driving: police
A A
A 41-year-old man from Cambridge was arrested twice in one day for driving while intoxicated, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
They said that last Thursday the man was involved in a collision at Eagle Street North and Witmer Street in Cambridge.
READ MORE: Waterloo police release details of man sought in connection with fatal shooting in Cambridge
After looking into the incident, police arrested the man for driving while impaired. They then discovered the man had been arrested earlier in the day on the same charges.
The man’s car has been impounded and he also had his licence suspended for 90 days.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.