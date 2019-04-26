42 new charging stations added to downtown Calgary parkades

Those who drive electric vehicles will be able to charge up at three new Calgary locations.

The City of Calgary announced Friday that 42 new electric charging stations would be installed at the Convention Centre Parkade, McDougall Parkade and City Hall Parkade.

“We’re excited to offer this service to our customers driving downtown in electric vehicles,” Calgary Parking Authority spokesperson Glen Furtado said in a news release. “With dedicated parking stalls equipped with Level II charging stations, Calgarians can charge while they work.”

The new charging stations are being installed at no cost to taxpayers — thanks to the Tesla Charging Infrastructure Municipal Grant. Those who use the charging stations will only have to pay the regular rate for parking.

The new addition means a total of 48 Level II charges stations are available through the Calgary Parking Authority for all plug-in EV models.

“As part of Calgary’s Climate Resilience Strategy, it was determined that electric vehicles represent the single largest opportunity to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution from transportation,” Eric MacNaughton with The City of Calgary said.

“With exponential growth of electric vehicle adoption expected, these new charging stations are one way we can make sure Calgary is ready for the future of transportation.”

More information about the 48 electric charging stations, including locations, monthly contracts and frequently asked questions, is available at calgaryparking.com/evcharging.