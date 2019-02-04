Alberta government announces plan to fund electric vehicle network

From a Tesla to a Chevy, several electric vehicles were on display at Lethbridge College for a special announcement on Monday that saw the Alberta government pledge funds to support an electric vehicle network.

“We’re really excited to be announcing the Peaks to Prairies electric (vehicle) network, so this is an initiative that was designed and planned by regional partners in southern Alberta,” said Megan Lohmann, Peaks to Prairies’ project manager.

The network consists of 20 fast-charging stations that will be installed across southern Alberta. It’s a strategy aimed at supporting those with an electric vehicle, but there is one hurdle.

“The supply of electric vehicles is a challenge right now, but we hope with this network that we’re demonstrating there is that option to own an electric vehicle and that more folks will be encouraged to purchase one,” Lohmann said.

Going green and owning an electric car or SUV can cost consumers a fair amount cash, and to get this project underway costs a fair amount of money.

“[It is] $1.2 million that we have committed from the climate leadership plan into these EV (electric vehicle) charging stations because I think that they are not just the beginning of something very special in this region, but the continuation of the some of the leadership we have already seen,” Environment Minister Shannon Phillips said.

While the government committed a lot of money, it’s only a portion of the $2-million project which also received funding from other partners, including the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

“We expect that we’ll see more tourism associated with the electric vehicle network, as… residents across southern Alberta start to learn more about the technology and the applicability in this region,” Lohann said.

The charging stations will be running on 100 per cent renewable energy. They are expected to be installed by the end of 2019.

