Alberta RCMP officer facing charges of pointing gun and confining driver while off duty

An Alberta RCMP officer is facing charges in connection to an off-duty road rage incident northwest of Edmonton.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said on Dec. 28, 2017, Wood Buffalo RCMP Const. Barnaby Seregelyi was off duty and driving his vehicle west of Barrhead, Alta. when he became involved in an incident with another driver.

During the altercation, Seregelyi is accused of driving in a dangerous manner, confronting the female driver of the other vehicle, pointing a firearm at the woman and confining her roadside.

Seregelyi has been charged with dangerous driving, assault with a weapon, unlawful confinement and pointing a firearm.

The RCMP officer was released on conditions after appearing in court. He is scheduled to appear in Barrhead provincial court.

ASIRT executive director Susan Hughson decided to charge Seregelyi after an investigation and input from the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service.