Crime
April 26, 2019 12:51 pm

Alberta RCMP officer facing charges of pointing gun and confining driver while off duty

By Web Producer  Global News

A file photo of an RCMP badge.

File / Global News
A A

An Alberta RCMP officer is facing charges in connection to an off-duty road rage incident northwest of Edmonton.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said on Dec. 28, 2017, Wood Buffalo RCMP Const. Barnaby Seregelyi was off duty and driving his vehicle west of Barrhead, Alta. when he became involved in an incident with another driver.

READ MORE: Alberta RCMP officer charged with assault and uttering threats

Story continues below

During the altercation, Seregelyi is accused of driving in a dangerous manner, confronting the female driver of the other vehicle, pointing a firearm at the woman and confining her roadside.

Seregelyi has been charged with dangerous driving, assault with a weapon, unlawful confinement and pointing a firearm.

READ MORE: Alberta RCMP member charged in connection with off-duty Whistler incident

The RCMP officer was released on conditions after appearing in court. He is scheduled to appear in Barrhead provincial court.

ASIRT executive director Susan Hughson decided to charge Seregelyi after an investigation and input from the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta officer charged
Alberta RCMP Officer Charged
Alberta RCMP officer road rage
Alberta Serious Incident Response Team
ASIRT
Barnaby Seregelyi
Barrhead officer road rage
Wood Bufallo RCMP officer charged

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.