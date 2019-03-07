Crime
March 7, 2019 4:41 pm
Updated: March 7, 2019 4:44 pm

Alberta RCMP member charged in connection with off-duty Whistler incident

By Digital Content Coordinator  630CHED

An Alberta RCMP officer is facing three charges after an off-duty incident in British Columbia in January.

Kirby Bourne/630 CHED/File
Cst. Vernon Hagen is a member of the Alberta RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Hate Crime Unit. After an “incident” on Jan. 28, he is facing two counts of assault causing bodily harm and one count of obstructing a peace officer.

According to RCMP, Hagen has been reassigned and will not resume operational duties until the charges are resolved.

He made his first appearance in court on Wednesday in Whistler.

Police said no further information would be released now that the matter is before the courts.

