Alberta RCMP officer charged with assault and uttering threats

An Alberta RCMP member is facing several charges, including assault in connection with off-duty incidents.

RCMP said Sgt. Michael Bennett has been charged with two counts of assault and one count of uttering threats.

The charges are connected to incidents that happened off-duty between March 2015 and March 2019 in Sherwood Park, RCMP said.

Bennett has been a member of “K” Division’s operational support system, RCMP said.

He has been ordered to have no contact with the complainant, no consumption of intoxicating substances and not to possess firearms.

Bennett is scheduled to appear in Sherwood Park provincial court on April 3.