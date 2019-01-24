Alberta RCMP officer charged with assault with a weapon after Nisku handcuff incident

An RCMP officer has been charged with one count each of assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon after a violent arrest of a suspect in Nisku in 2017.

On Nov. 15, 2017, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) was asked to investigate the arrest of Luke Fitzowich.

ASIRT executive director Susan Hughson said the officer involved entered a gas station “where a confrontation occurred” when the suspect was placed under arrest.

It was alleged the officer used physical force and handcuffs to strike the man.

Following the arrest, it was determined the 26-year-old man had sustained serious injuries including an orbital floor facial fracture, Hughson said.

Evidence presented reasonable grounds to investigate a possible offence and the case was forwarded to Alberta Crown Prosecution Services. Later, the Crown said the case met standards for prosecution.

Therefore, Cpl. Peter MacMillan was charged with assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon (the handcuffs).

He is scheduled to appear in Leduc provincial court on Feb. 28, 2019 to face to the charges.

Since the matter is now before the courts, ASIRT will not comment further.

