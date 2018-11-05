Alberta RCMP officer charged with assault in connection with off-duty incident

A constable with the Tofield, Alta. RCMP detachment is facing several charges, including break and enter and assault, after an October 911 call.

On Oct. 29, a 911 call was made from a home and Tofield RCMP responded.

The homeowner and a resident of the home allege an off-duty officer forcefully entered the home and assaulted them both, Alberta RCMP said in a news release Monday.

The pair restrained the officer and convinced him to leave, RCMP said. But he went inside the home a second time and allegedly continued to assault both of them.

In the news release, RCMP said the constable was once again restrained and told to leave.

Tofield RCMP took Const. Dane McCarty into custody “immediately thereafter.”

McCarty has been charged with break and enter assault, assault and two counts of mischief.

He has been released with conditions, including that he must report to a bail supervisor, abstain from alcohol, not possess firearms and make no contact with the two people involved.

RCMP said McCarty has been suspended with pay pending the outcome of a code of conduct investigation.

“This parallel internal investigation will be conducted regardless as to the outcome of any criminal court proceedings,” RCMP said.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Vegreville on Monday.