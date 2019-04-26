Family of ‘Deadpool 2’ stuntwoman killed in Vancouver reaches settlement with studio

20th Century Fox has settled out of court with the family of a stuntwoman killed during the filming of Deadpool 2 in Vancouver.

The family’s lawyer, Michael Buckley, told Global News Thursday the film studio dealt with the matter “very responsibly,” but would not disclose the amount of the settlement.

S.J. “Joi” Harris was killed on the set of the superhero sequel in August 2017 while performing a stunt on a motorcycle at Shaw Tower downtown.

Harris was riding the Ducati Hyperstrada 939 down a stairwell when the bike hit a curb and threw her through a glass window, according to a preliminary report from WorkSafeBC.

Filming was suspended for two days following the incident.

Stars Ryan Reynolds and Zazie Beetz — who Harris was standing in for while filming the stunt — sent their condolences to Harris’ family immediately afterward, and the film was also dedicated to her.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Buckley said he had originally heard from the studio’s insurer that said they were prepared to fight “every single thing.”

“We were going to sue everybody,” Buckley said, naming everyone from Marvel to Reynolds’ production company Maximum Effort to individual members of the crew as possible targets.

Buckley said the studio then contacted him promising to handle the matter directly without the insurer’s involvement.

Harris was a professional motorcycle racer from Brooklyn, N.Y., who was taking part in her first-ever movie shoot while filming Deadpool 2.

She had claimed to be the first African-American woman to be licensed in professional motorcycle track racing.

A colleague told ET Canada following the crash that Harris had been a last-minute replacement for the original stuntwoman.

WorkSafeBC said Thursday the investigation into Harris’ death is still ongoing and a final report has not yet been completed.

