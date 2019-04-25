Canada
April 25, 2019 5:21 pm
Updated: April 25, 2019 5:22 pm

Ontario Chamber of Commerce asks government to abandon gas pump carbon tax sticker plan

By Staff The Canadian Press

Ontario's Chamber of Commerce president Rocco Rossi

PHOTO BY FRED LUM/ THE GLOBE AND MAI
A A

TORONTO – Ontario’s Chamber of Commerce is asking the province to reverse course on a plan to make gas stations display stickers on the federal carbon tax.

Chamber president Rocco Rossi says the group’s members – some of whom are gas station operators – believe the stickers violate their rights and freedoms.

READ MORE: Ontario gas pumps could soon have government stickers about the price of the carbon tax


Story continues below

The stickers were unveiled earlier this month as the Progressive Conservatives wage an ongoing campaign against the federal government’s carbon price.

Gas station operators who don’t display government-mandated stickers could be subject to fines of up to $10,000 per day.

READ MORE: Provinces vow to resist after new federal carbon tax takes effect

In a letter to Energy Minister Greg Rickford, Rossi calls the fines “out-sized” and the program an example of unnecessary red tape on business.

Rickford defended the stickers, saying in a statement that the federal carbon tax will kill jobs and raise prices, hurting every member of the Ontario Chamber of Commerce.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Carbon Tax
Carbon Tax Sticker
Greg Rickford
Ontario Carbon Sticker
Ontario Chamber of Commerce
Ontario Governmetn
Ontario PC Carbon Tax Stickers
Ontario PC Governmetn
Ontario politics
Rocco Rossi

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.