Ontario gas pumps could soon have government stickers about the price of the carbon tax

The Progressive Conservative government railed against the federal carbon tax for months before it took effect last week and since then has held near-daily events to slam it.

At one such event today, the environment and energy ministers announced what they call “transparency measures” about the carbon tax.

They say they will introduce legislation that would require stickers to be put on gas pumps saying the tax will add more than 11 cents per litre to the price of gas by 2022.

This year, the carbon tax is adding 4.4 cents per litre to the price of gas.

Ontario is one of four provinces, including Manitoba, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick, where Ottawa imposed the levy because they opted not to impose their own pricing schemes on carbon emissions.