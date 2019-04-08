Consumer
April 8, 2019 3:04 pm

Ontario gas pumps could soon have government stickers about the price of the carbon tax

By Staff The Canadian Press

Premier Doug Ford says that he will continue his fight against the federal carbon tax. But environmental groups say the Ontario government isn't doing enough to fight climate change. Travis Dhanraj reports.

A A

The Progressive Conservative government railed against the federal carbon tax for months before it took effect last week and since then has held near-daily events to slam it.

At one such event today, the environment and energy ministers announced what they call “transparency measures” about the carbon tax.

READ MORE: Worried about the climate and carbon taxes? What to know about Ottawa’s new electric-vehicle incentive

They say they will introduce legislation that would require stickers to be put on gas pumps saying the tax will add more than 11 cents per litre to the price of gas by 2022.

WATCH: Peterborough reacts to the new carbon tax

This year, the carbon tax is adding 4.4 cents per litre to the price of gas.

READ MORE: Provinces vow to resist after new federal carbon tax takes effect

Ontario is one of four provinces, including Manitoba, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick, where Ottawa imposed the levy because they opted not to impose their own pricing schemes on carbon emissions.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Carbon Tax
Conservative government
Conservatives
Doug Ford
Ontario carbon tax
Ontario gas prices
Ontario gas stations
Ontario government

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.