April 25, 2019 2:53 pm

Hamilton police arrest 13-year-old girl after hit-and-run crash

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML
Hamilton police have arrested a 13-year-old girl following a reported hit-and-run downtown.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A 13-year-old girl has been arrested after an overnight hit-and-run crash in downtown Hamilton.

Police say they were called to Main and John streets just after midnight on early Thursday morning after a Toyota Highlander reportedly ran a red light and collided with a Toyota sedan.

The driver of the car was not hurt, and police say the SUV drove away.

Officers found the Highlander’s licence plate in the intersection and tried to contact the registered owner at his home, but were unsuccessful.

Just before 2 a.m. Thursday, police found the SUV in a residential area on the mountain and arrested the 13-year-old girl behind the wheel for failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

Another 13-year-old girl was also in the vehicle.

Police say the registered owner was not aware that his daughter had taken the SUV.

Due to a lack of evidence, police were unable to identify who was operating the Highlander at the time of the collision, and ticketed the girl for driving without a licence.

She is scheduled to appear in court on June 7.

Police say both teenagers were reported as missing persons at the time of the investigation and they were returned to their respective residences.

