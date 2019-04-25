Condolences pour in for Antigonish basketball player who died in B.C. boating accident

Condolences are pouring in for a university basketball player from Antigonish, N.S., who died in a boating accident in British Columbia.

Andrew Milner, 19, was a University of Calgary kinesiology student and guard on the Dinos men’s basketball team.

According to the RCMP, Milner was missing after they received a call regarding an overturned boat in Moyie Lake in southern British Columbia. His body was found in the water by the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team.

In a Facebook post Thursday morning, Rothesay Netherwood School (RNS), where Milner attended high school, said Milner built many really close relationships with students and adults alike while attending the school.

“He was an exceptional basketball player and received a lot of notoriety for his skills, work ethic, and success on the court, but he was so much more than that to us,” the Facebook post reads.

“Andrew was a great kid from a wonderful family, and we will miss him dearly.”

The school added the councillors are on campus to offer support to the RNS community.

“At this time, we will be strong for the Milner family and for each other. Our most heartfelt condolences go out to Andrew’s family, friends, and everyone whose life he touched,” the post concludes.

The Dinos are also providing grief counselling to students and will defer exams for those who need it.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the University of Calgary said: “Andrew was an outstanding student and a national champion on the basketball floor, but most importantly he was a tremendous young man, and his loss will be felt deeply by all members of the Dinos community.”

“We offer our sincere condolences to the Milner family and the community of Antigonish, N.S., and to everyone who knew Andrew.”

The Maritime basketball community is also reacting to the sudden loss.

With files from Kaylen Small and Melissa Gilligan.