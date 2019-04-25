University of Calgary mourns Dinos basketball player killed in canoeing accident

The University of Calgary is mourning a young basketball player who died in a canoeing accident on Tuesday.

Andrew Milner, 19, was a U of C kinesiology student and guard on the Dinos men’s basketball team.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Dinos said: “Andrew was an outstanding student and a national champion on the basketball floor, but most importantly he was a tremendous young man, and his loss will be felt deeply by all members of the Dinos community.

“We offer our sincere condolences to the Milner family and the community of Antigonish, N.S., and to everyone who knew Andrew.”

Cranbrook RCMP responded to an overturned boat on Moyie Lake on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Police said one person made it shore but a man was missing.

Cranbrook RCMP and Search and Rescue completed “extensive” shoreline patrols, and the police service dog found items that belonged to the missing man. Mounties said they also used a drone in the search.

The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team found the missing man’s body in the water.

An investigation is underway.

WATCH (Nov. 1, 2018): Highlights of the game between the University of Calgary Dinos and the University of Alberta Golden Bears. The U of C Dinos said sophomore guard Andrew Milner had an outstanding night off the bench, contributing 20 points in 26 minutes.