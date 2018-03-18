Calgary Dinos basketball team enjoying championship aftermath

The University of Calgary men’s basketball team has been in celebration mode since returning home from capturing the U Sports national championship earlier this month for the first time in the program’s history.

“It’s been crazy, we have so much stuff going on,” Lars Schlueter, a fourth-year forward, said during an interview on Global News Morning Sunday.

“We went to the Flames game yesterday, went onto the ice, it was insane, great welcome from the crowd.”

The Dinos defeated the Ryerson Rams 79-77 in Halifax to capture the title last weekend. The game was won by a basket in the closing seconds by guard Mambi Diawara.

“It’s a pretty crazy roller coaster ride,” Schlueter said about the final moments of the game.

“We knew it was going to be a battle,” added fourth-year guard David Kapinga, who also appeared on Global News Morning.

Kapinga was named the tournament’s MVP, after scoring 25 points in the Championship game. At the start of the season he was the fourth point guard on the team’s depth chart, but eventually made his way to the starting line-up.

“Coach [Dan Vanhooren] just allowed me to play really well,” Kapinga said.

“I just never looked back.”

Schlueter also credited Vanhooren with leading the team to victory, not only this season, but over the 18 years he has led the Dinos men’s basketball program. He added that the road to victory was also paved by past players who helped build the team to where it is today.

Both players said the focus will eventually shift to preparing for next season, where they will attempt to repeat as champions.