November 18, 2017 7:42 pm

The Calgary Dinos fall to the Laval Rouge et Or once again at the Mitchell Bowl

By The Canadian Press

Laval University Rouge Et Or's Dan Basambombo, left, chases University of Calgary Dinos' quarterback Adam Sinagra during first half U Sports Mitchell Bowl football action in Calgary, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Canadian Press
Quarterback Hugo Richard threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns as the Laval Rouge et Or defeated the Calgary Dinos 35-23 on Saturday to win the Mitchell Bowl and advance to the U Sports national championship.

Richard finished the game 21 of 32 and also ran the ball eight times for 31 yards.

Calgary has lost all six of its meetings with the Rouge et Or _ three times in the Vanier Cup (2010, 2013, 2016), twice in the Mitchell Bowl (2011, 2017), once in the Uteck Bowl (2008).

The Quebec City school will go for its 10th Vanier Cup next weekend in Hamilton against the Western Mustangs. Western defeated the Acadia Axemen 81-3 earlier Saturday in the Uteck Bowl.

Dinos quarterback Adam Sinagra completed 26-of-43 passes for 318 yards and one interception.

Laval, the top-ranked program in the country, took over in the second half.

