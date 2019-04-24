Motorcycle passenger dies from injuries sustained in Anthony Henday crash

One of two motorcycle passengers injured in a multi-vehicle collision on the Anthony Henday earlier this week has died from her injuries, Edmonton police said on Wednesday.

On Monday afternoon, police were called to a serious collision on the Anthony Henday between 111 Avenue and Yellowhead Trail.

Police were told that a motorcycle with two women on it was travelling northbound on the Henday when it began to slow down behind a Ford F-150 and other traffic. As the motorcycle slowed down, a cargo van behind the bike reportedly rear-ended the women “at a high rate of speed” and threw the two from the bike.

The cargo van continued through traffic and hit a Nissan Altima, which had been in front of the truck, police said.

On Tuesday, the 28-year-old passenger died of her injuries.

According to police, the 47-year-old driver of the motorcycle remains in stable condition. No one else was injured in the collision.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, but police said no charges have been laid at this time.