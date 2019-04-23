Kingston man faces charges after robbery while carrying hatchet, police say

A Kingston man is facing charges for allegedly holding up a west end store while carrying a hatchet, according to Kingston police.

On April 20 around 9:40 p.m., a 20-year-old man entered the Quick Chek convenience store in the Reddendale Plaza on Front Road, wearing a scarf over his face, oversized sunglasses and a bandana.

Police say he demanded money and merchandise from a clerk behind the counter, then walked around the counter and placed money in a plastic bag.

But when he tried to leave, he was stopped by another employee and two other witnesses who were able to keep him in the store while police were called.

When police arrived, they searched him and say he was found to be carrying a large hatchet.

The Kingston man was charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, having his face masked, possession of a dangerous weapon, three counts of breaching his recognizance and two counts breach probation.

